Ghana's Joseph Paintsil pledges to keep his cool in games to avoid unnecessary cautions from refs

Paintsil has promised to keep his cool during games

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil says it’s up to him to avoid receiving cards from referees that could get him suspended.

The forward has promised his teammates at KRC Genk and fans that he will keep his cool from henceforth to ensure he is always available for the team.



Early in August, the winger was suspended after a kicking incident in a game against Olympiacos that could have been avoided if he had remained calm.



Realising the implications of his actions, Joseph Paintsil says never again.

"It's just up to me and how I react. I made a promise that I wouldn't let the team down again like I have done in the last few months. So it's up to me.



"I will always try to remain calm. I am ready if anyone provokes me now. I have to do what has to be done so that we can win as a team and also for the fans,” Joseph Paintsil said.



Meanwhile, the forward has been called by Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton for the upcoming games against Madagascar and Comoros in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.