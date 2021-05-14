Ghana's Kamaldeen listed among African player who can improve Arsenal

Kamaldeen has been linked with Manchester United

As the summer transfer window approaches, and as transfer rumours intensify, Goal profile five African stars who could help improve Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad.

​Kamaldeen Sulemana



The 19-year-old can also be considered in the attacking department for the former English champions.



In 26 league appearances so far this term, the Ghanaian has managed 10 goals and three assists.



For an upcoming player, it's an impressive stat, and he could prove to be asset for Arsenal and a long-term solution for the attacking department.



​Kalidou Koulibaly

The experienced centre-back has been solid for Napoli for several seasons now.



He has been, on occasion, linked with a move to the Premier League.



At 29, the North London side should consider him oweing to the fact that the Senegal defender still has some prime years ahead of him.



​Wilfred Ndidi



The Nigerian has been consistent for Leicester City since joining them in 2017, establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League.

With the Gunners still struggling to find a partner for Thomas Partey, the Super Eagle could offer an immediate solution and ensure the team, once again, challenge for the top positions.



Yves Bissouma



The Malian provides another solution for Arsenal in the midfield.



He has been impressive for Brighton & Hove Albion since joining in 2018, and has already demonstrated that he knows how to hold his own in the heat of a Premier League midfield battle.



​Patson Daka

Nicolas Pepe and Willian have been inconsistent for Mikel Arteta's side, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have been linked with a move away.



Daka, for his part, has been phenomenal for Red Bull Salzburg, scoring 30 goals in 33 appearances this season alone.



He is keen on a new challenge, and Arsenal could represent an ideal next step for the Zambia frontman.