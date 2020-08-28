Soccer News

Ghana's Kingsley Schindler names Arsenal great Thierry Henry as his idol

Kingsley Schindler has joined second-tier side Hannover 96 from Bundesliga outfit FC Koln

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler has named ex-France striker Thierry Henry as his childhood idol.

Henry is arguably one of the best players to have graced the green turf following his exploits with English side Arsenal and the France national team.



The current Montreal Impact gaffer won numerous accolades including the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup during his playing days.



According to Schindler, the Arsenal all-time scorer left an indelible impression on his career and the Frenchman's style of play was always something he tried to emulate growing up in Hamburg, Germany.



"My childhood idol was always Thierry Henry," Schindler disclosed.

Schindler has joined second-tier side Hannover 96 from Bundesliga outfit FC Koln on a season-long loan after a difficult campaign with the Billy Goats.



The 27-year-old lost his place at FC Koln following the arrival of manager Markus Gisdol during the second half of the campaign.



It is a return to the club where he enjoyed success as a youth player during the 2011/12 season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.