Ghana's Kobbie Mainoo spotted walking on clutches after injury in Man Utd's defeat to Real Madrid

Kobbie Mainoo on clutches after the match

Manchester United's promising teenage sensation, Kobbie Mainoo, suffered an unfortunate injury during a friendly match against Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old, who is of Ghanaian descent, was handed a starting role in midfield following his impressive performance against Arsenal.



Tragedy struck in the sixth minute when Mainoo's foot got tangled in an accidental collision with Madrid forward Rodrygo.



As Casemiro attempted to bring down Rodrygo, Mainoo tried to steal the ball, resulting in the injury.



The English-Ghanaian player needed assistance from two members of staff to limp off the pitch.



He was eventually replaced by Christian Eriksen. He was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Mainoo's injury is a concern for Manchester United as he was expected to play a key role in their upcoming Premier League campaign.



Despite the setback, the talented youngster has shown immense potential, which has earned him appearances for England U-17, featuring five times and scoring one goal.



Born on April 19, 2005, in Stockport, England, Kobbie Mainoo recently turned 18, making him eligible to represent either Ghana or England at the international level.



His performances for Manchester United's youth teams and the first team during pre-season has caught the attention of football fans.



JNA/KPE