Sports News

Ghana's Kudus Mohammed rides bike to Ajax training

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed has been spotted riding bike together with Ajax teammates to training.

The 34-time Dutch soccer champions have been camping in Austria for their pre-season training.



The Dutch giants have lined up two friendly matches against AC Wolfsberger and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria before returning to the Netherlands.



Ajax on their return from the training camp will play against German sides Holstein Kiel, Hertha BSC, Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin.



Kudus, whose debut for the side has been delayed by working permit, was named amongst 33 players for the training camp in Austria.

The 20-year-old alongside Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana were videoed riding bike to the team’s maiden training on Saturday.



It is a common practice at Ajax during their pre-season training camps as every player is mandated to report to training on a bike.



Kudus moved to the Johan Cruyff Arena on a five-year contract from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth €9 million this summer.





