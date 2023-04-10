0
Ghana's Lady Strikers FC and Gambia’s Future Bi FC set to enter partnership agreement

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian Women’s Premier League outfit Lady Strikers FC and Gambia’s Future Bi FC are reportedly finalizing a partnership agreement.

The move comes after Lady Strikers signed the highly-rated striker Kaddy Jarju from Future Bi FC, who has been named the best player in the Gambian female league for three consecutive seasons.

As part of the agreement, the two clubs will engage in a player and technical expert exchange, as well as collaborate on other areas of football administration.

Lady Strikers will hold their preseason camp in Gambia while Future Bi FC will have theirs in Ghana, in a bid to foster mutual benefits and share expertise.

Lady Strikers are excited about the deal and hope it will aid in their quest to bolster their team and improve their performances in the Women's Premier League. The partnership is also expected to promote cultural exchange and football development in both countries.

