Ghana's Leroy Kwadwo signs for TSV 1860 Munich

Leroy Kwadwo

Germany Bundesliga 3 club TSV 1860 Munich has announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Leroy Kwadwo ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 26-year-old was brought in from MSV Duisburg, bolstering the Lions' defensive options.



The length of the contract is two years.



The decision to sign Leroy Kwadwo comes as TSV 1860 Munich look to address injury-related absences in their defensive line, with Michael Glück and Daniel Winkler currently unavailable due to injuries.



The central defender will don the number 21 shirt as he embarks on a new chapter.



Leroy Kwadwo began his footballing career at Rot-Weiss Essen before progressing through the ranks, playing for clubs such as Wattenscheid 09 and Westfalia Herne during his youth.

In the men's division, he made his debut for TSG Sprockhövel in the Oberliga Westfalen.



Kwadwo has had loan spells at Essen, Schalke, and Düsseldorf.



He later played for Würzburger Kickers, where he featured in 25 matches in the 3rd division and an additional four games in the Bundesliga 2.



In the 2020/21 season, Leroy Kwadwo won the Germany Bundesliga 3 championship with Dynamo Dresden.



Subsequently, he made the switch to MSV Duisburg, where he featured in 42 games in the 3rd division.