Ghana's Malik Abubakari scores but Slovan knocked out of Conference League by Basel

Ghana's Malik Abubakari scored for Slovan Bratislava as they were eliminated from the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday at home against Basel.
He has now scored in back-to-back games against Basel. The 22-year-old opened the scoring just 11 minutes in before Juraj Kucka doubled the lead for the hosts at Tehelne pole.
Slovan Bratislava went into the break with a two-goal advantage.
Riccardo Calafiori pulled one back for the visitors eight minutes after the halftime break.
The Swiss giants forced the game into extra time with a late equalizer from Zeki Amdouni in the third minute of stoppage time.
Thirty minutes of extra time passed without producing a winner, and the game had to be decided on penalties.
Veteran Basel shot-stopper Marwin Hitz saved both of Slovan’s first two spot-kicks, reacting brilliantly to deny Kucka and Tigran Barseghyan.
Darian Males converted the decisive duel to complete a 4-1 rout in the shootout and send Basel into the last eight.
