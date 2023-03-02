Ghana's Michael Essien scores as Phoenix Rising win Shacknai Invitational tournament

Michael Koffi Essien with the trophy

Ghanaian striker, Michael Koffi Essien recorded another milestone in his fledgling career as he helped his side Phoenix Rising win the 2023 Max Shacknai Invitational tournament.

The 16-year-old was handed a start in the final against Phoenix Premier and the youngster proved his worth with a well-taken opening goal.



Phoenix Rising won the four-team tournament with an emphatic and impressive 2-0 scoreline.



Koffi Essien was present in three of the four matches played by his club and gave an account of himself in all three matches.

Coaches at the club have tipped him for future success with expectations rife that the budding talent will develop into a world-beater.



Max Shacknai Invitational tournament is held annually to honor Max Shacknai, a young talented player in the Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks Competitive Program who died in 2011.



Michael Koffi Essien is eligible to represent Ghana at the Under-17 level.