3
Menu
Sports

Ghana's Michael Essien scores as Phoenix Rising win Shacknai Invitational tournament

Essien Koffie Win Michael Koffi Essien with the trophy

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker, Michael Koffi Essien recorded another milestone in his fledgling career as he helped his side Phoenix Rising win the 2023 Max Shacknai Invitational tournament.

The 16-year-old was handed a start in the final against Phoenix Premier and the youngster proved his worth with a well-taken opening goal.

Phoenix Rising won the four-team tournament with an emphatic and impressive 2-0 scoreline.

Koffi Essien was present in three of the four matches played by his club and gave an account of himself in all three matches.

Coaches at the club have tipped him for future success with expectations rife that the budding talent will develop into a world-beater.

Max Shacknai Invitational tournament is held annually to honor Max Shacknai, a young talented player in the Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks Competitive Program who died in 2011.

Michael Koffi Essien is eligible to represent Ghana at the Under-17 level.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat