Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, Brian Brobbey included in Ajax’s 21-man squad for AS Roma encounter

The Ghanaian duo are expected to feature agaisnt AS Roma tonight

The Ghanaian duo of Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey have been named in the Ajax Amsterdam squad for the Uefa Europa League match against AS Roma later tonight.

The Dutch giants lost 2-1 to the Italian outfit last week when they locked horns in the first leg of the quarter-final of the European inter-club competition.



Today, Ajax needs to come from behind to stand any chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the Uefa Europa League.



Ahead of the big game, Ajax head coach Erik ten Haag has named a 21-man squad for the game. The team has Black Stars sensation Mohammed Kudus as well as Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey.

Below is the full Ajax squad for the game against AS Roma later tonight:



Maarten Stekelenburg Dominik Kotarski Kjell Scherpen Perr Schuurs Lisandro Martínez Nico Tagliafico Sean Klaiber Jurriën Timber Edson Álvarez Davy Klaassen Jurgen Ekkelenkamp Ryan Gravenberch Mohammed Kudus David Neres Antony Dusan Tadic Lassina Traoré Oussama Idrissi Brian Brobbey Quinten Timber Neraysho Kasanwirjo