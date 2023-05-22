0
Menu
Sports

Ghana's Mohammed Sadat Abubakari scores in Sandvikens' 4-0 victory over Sylvia

Mohammed Sadat Abubakari IMG 1647177547847 Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Sadat Abubakari

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Sadat Abubakari displayed an impressive performance as he scored for Sandvikens IF in their commanding 4-0 victory against IF Sylvia in the Swedish Division 1 Norra on Sunday.

This goal marks the 23-year-old's third goal in seven league appearances in the Swedish third-tier competition.

The opening goal came in the 20th minute when John Junior Igbarumah set up Lukas Vikgren, giving Sandvikens the early lead.

IF Sylvia headed into halftime trailing by a goal and struggled to find opportunities to score.

In the second half, substitute Yannick Mukunzi extended the home side's advantage after the hour mark, putting them in a comfortable position.

Mohammed Sadat Abubakari then added to Sandvikens' tally, making it three goals for his team with just 15 minutes remaining. However, he was substituted just a minute later after finding the back of the net.

In the 86th minute, John Junior Igbarumah, who had earlier provided an assist, turned scorer to seal the victory.

The win propels Sandvikens to the second position in the league standings, accumulating 19 points from nine games. They will now prepare to face Dalkurds in their upcoming weekend clash.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: