Ghana's Mohammed Sadat Abubakari scores in Sandvikens' 4-0 victory over Sylvia

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Sadat Abubakari

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Sadat Abubakari displayed an impressive performance as he scored for Sandvikens IF in their commanding 4-0 victory against IF Sylvia in the Swedish Division 1 Norra on Sunday.

This goal marks the 23-year-old's third goal in seven league appearances in the Swedish third-tier competition.



The opening goal came in the 20th minute when John Junior Igbarumah set up Lukas Vikgren, giving Sandvikens the early lead.



IF Sylvia headed into halftime trailing by a goal and struggled to find opportunities to score.



In the second half, substitute Yannick Mukunzi extended the home side's advantage after the hour mark, putting them in a comfortable position.

Mohammed Sadat Abubakari then added to Sandvikens' tally, making it three goals for his team with just 15 minutes remaining. However, he was substituted just a minute later after finding the back of the net.



In the 86th minute, John Junior Igbarumah, who had earlier provided an assist, turned scorer to seal the victory.



The win propels Sandvikens to the second position in the league standings, accumulating 19 points from nine games. They will now prepare to face Dalkurds in their upcoming weekend clash.