Ghana's Montari Kamaheni named in Israeli Ligat team of the first round

Mon, 4 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ashdod Ghanaian defender, Montari Kamaheni, has been named in the Israeli Ligat Ha’al team of the first round.

The 20-year-old loanee impressed heavily during the first half of the ongoing season.

Kamaheni joined Ashdod from Ghanaian side Dreams FC in 2019.

He enjoyed a successful initial loan spell, forcing the club to extend his deal at the end of the season.

The left-back made 14 appearances in the 2019/2020 Israeli Premier League season.

The talented Ghanaian defender has already clocked 13 appearances under his belt in the ongoing 2020-21 season.

He was part of the Ghana U-20 side that failed to deliver at the 2019 African Youth Championship in Niger.

