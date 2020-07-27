Soccer News

Ghana's Patrick Twumasi faces uncertain future at Deportivo Alaves

Ghana striker, Patrick Twumasi

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi is facing an uncertain future at Spanish club Deportivo Alaves after failing to make his loan permanent with Turkish SuperLig side, Gaziantep.

The Ghana international joined the Turkish side before the start of the season and went on to make 26 appearances for the club, scoring 6 times and contributing 8 assists.



The 28-year-old front-man has failed to make his loan deal permanent and has opted to return to Spain.



But reports from the Mendizorrotza Stadium suggest that coach Juan Muñiz is yet to decide on what to do with him next season.

Twumasi could be heading for the exit in the ongoing transfer window after being linked with clubs in Germany, Italy and France.



He moved to Deportivo Alaves in 2018 following an impressive five-year stay in the Kazakh Premier League with Astana FC.

