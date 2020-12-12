Ghana’s Paul Ayongo hits brace as Academico Viseu tame Academica in Liga 2

Sat, 12 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder, Paul Ayongo netted twice for Academico Viseu in their 3-0 victory against Academica in the Portuguese second-tier league on Friday, December 11, 2020.
Academico Viseu got their noses in front courtesy Portuguese defender Pica on the 20th-minute mark.
Paul Ayongo extended the host's lead with a calm finish three minutes later before grabbing his second in the 64th minute.
The 24-year-old was replaced with Andre Carvalhas in the 78th minute.
He has netted 3 goals in as many games for the club so far this term.
