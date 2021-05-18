Ghana’s Premier League is of low standard – Obiri Boahen

Logo of Ghana’s Premier League

Ghanaian politician and astute Lawyer, Nana Obiri Boahen has revealed in an interview with Amansan Krakye that having watched a number of matches in the Ghana Premier League, he believes the standard is the lowest in the world.

“I have watched a lot of matches in the current ongoing Ghana Premier League but let me be honest and sincere I know people may not like the comments I’m going to make,” he remarked.



“The standard of football in our league is too low and that’s how I see it or I don’t know if it’s the taste I’ve developed for the European football that’s why I’m making such a conclusion,” he added



Speaking about the standard of competition in the Ghana Premier League, Nana Obiri Boahen said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com that the facilities the players use to train and the beauty of our football demands urgent attention.



He continued “I always ask myself that the kind of training that the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and Karim Benzema do outside don’t we also do similar training among our premier league players and teams.

He fumed “What is happening, don’t we have the facilities or what exactly are we lacking. I watched Granada and Cadiz and it was so beautiful watching such teams unlike our local game.



“Honestly something has to be done and I know with what I’m saying some people will take me on but our standard of football seriously something must be done about it,” he told the host.



“Football in Ghana and Africa something urgently ought to be done because there’s scanty information about our Africa Champions league but ask me anything about European football and I will give you all the updates because of the way it is well organized,” he ended.