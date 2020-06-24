Sports News

Ghana's Presidential advisor on health calls for the truncation of the 2019/20 season

The Presidential advisor on Health Dr. Nsiah Asare has joined the calls for the 2019/20 Ghana football season to be truncated amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Football activities have been suspended in the West African country since March due to the Coronavirus outbreak with over 14,000 cases recorded.



The restart of football activities in the country amid the pandemic is in limbo as the government is yet to ease its restriction on the non-contact sport.



Dr. Nsiah Asare who advises the president on the Coronavirus pandemic status in the country shared his thought on football amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would have personally wished the football season is truncated", he told Kumasi-based radio station Fox FM.



"It will be fair to end this season (2019/20) and begin a new season if only the Ghana Football Association will agree to it", he added.



The Ghana Football Association is engaging its stakeholders on the future of the current season and has announced it will make a decision on July 30.

