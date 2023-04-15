Ghana's Prince-Osei Owusu scores as Jahn Regensburg suffer 2-1 defeat to Greuther Furth

Ghanaian forward Prince-Osei Owusu made a mark in the German Bundesliga 2 on Friday night, scoring a goal for SSV Jahn Regensburg in their match against Greuther Furth.
Unfortunately, Owusu's goal was not enough to secure a win for his team, as they went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat in round 28 of the league.
Owusu's goal, which was his fifth of the season, came early on in the match as he opened the scoring for the visitors at the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer.
However, USA midfielder Julian Green equalized for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 66th minute, before Nigeria forward Dickson Abiama secured the win for Greuther Furth with a goal in the 82nd minute, assisted by Simon Asta.
The result sees Greuther Furth move up to 10th position on the league table, while SSV Jahn Regensburg remain in the relegation playoff position in 16th place, with 27 points from 28 games.
Owusu's compatriot Ragnar Ache played the full 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in the match.
Owusu, who is 26 years old, has now scored five goals from 26 league games in the German second tier.
