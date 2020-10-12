Ghana’s Samuel Mensiro extends contract at Swedish side Ostersunds FK

Ghanaian defender, Samuel Mensiro

Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensiro has signed a three-year contract extension at Swedish top-flight club FK Östersunds.

Mensiro has been rewarded for his fine form for the Black and Reds.



The 31-year-old had been locked in contract talks with the club for the past months as his deal was to expire in December 31, 2020.



After holding several discussions with the club's hierarchy, both parties agreed on a three-year deal.

He put pen to paper on the contract at the club’s secretariat on Friday.



Mensiro, signed from Orebro SK as a free-agent in 2016, has made 65 appearances and scored 2 goals.



He has chalked 16 games for the side so far in the Allsvenskan season.