Ghana's Samuel Owusu to undergo coronavirus test

Al-Fayha winger Samuel Owusu will undergo a medical test on Wednesday ahead of a return of the Saudi Pro League.

The 24-year-old is among the players who will undergo the routine exercise on Wednesday and Thursday as the team prepares to resume full-scale training after the Coronavirus shutdown.



The players will be tested for the virus as part of their medical obligations.



Saudi Arabia Pro League teams have bee granted permission to resume training after authorities eased restrictions prohibiting outdoor exercise.



Al-Fayha is planning to carry out appropriate testing to "to guarantee the players' health".

Football in the gulf has been suspended indefinitely since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but they hope to resume the season.



Al-Fayha has stepped up preparations for football's return.



The club has been keeping players, coaching staff as well as youth team players and auxiliary staff up to date about the latest developments.

