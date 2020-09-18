Ghana's Samuel Takyi cries for outstanding allowances after Africa Boxing Championship

Samuel Takyi Ghana's Featherweight

Samuel Takyi Ghana's Featherweight has appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to settle their outstanding per diems, after their participation in the Africa Olympic Qualifier in Senegal earlier this year.

Takyi, one of the two boxers who have booked their tickets to the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, told the GNA Sports in an interview that, the authorities were yet to the Black Bombers their allowances and per diems owed them.



"We have been patient since February and before the coronavirus pandemic set in. We went through a lot of difficulties in Senegal to secure qualification to the event.



"We are in September and still waiting," he lamented.



Takyi said it is time for him to come out and remind the sports authorities, especially the Ministry of Youth & Sports and National Sports Authority (NSA) to honour their obligation.

Takyi also revealed that the amateur boxers have not received their YEA Relief Package which was supposed to cushion 1,000 national athletes, including players from 16 premier division female clubs.



Takyi and Suleiman Tetteh have qualified to represent Ghana at the next Olympic Games scheduled for Japan.



Ghana was represented by only one boxer at the 2016 Games in Rio, Brazil.

