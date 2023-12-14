Ghana’s Terry Yegbe signs long term contract with Swedish club Elfsborg

Terry Yegbe has signed a contract that spans until the year 2028

Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe has completed a notable move to the Swedish top-flight club IF Elfsborg.

The 22-year-old Black Meteors center-back has signed a contract that spans until the year 2028.



Terry Yegbe’s transition to the Boras Arena marks a big step in his career after impressing during a two-year spell with the Finnish side SJK Seinäjoki.



“IF Elfsborg is delighted to welcome Terry Yegbe as a new player in yellow and black. Terry will join in January 2024 and has signed a contract that extends until the 2028 season,” the club said in a statement.



“I am so excited to be here. IF Elfsborg offers a great environment where a player like me can continue to develop and build my confidence,” says Terry.

In the summer of 2018, when he was 17 years old, Terry moved to the Ghanaian Premier League and WAFA (West African Football Academy) from his hometown club, Kickers FC.



Later, he moved to the capital, Accra, and joined the club Vision FC, which played in the second tier league. After two years with the team, he moved on to Finland and SJK in the Finnish top league, where he spent two seasons.



He also made three appearances for the Ghana U23 national team during the African Championship in Morocco this summer, all as a starter, before landing at IF Elfsborg.