Ghana's U-17 crowned champions of UEFA U-16 mini-tournament after beating Switzerland

Black Starlets 465787 Black Starlets

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Starlets have won the 2023 UEFA U-16 mini-tournament in Serbia after beating Switzerland on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Ghana beat Switzerland 3-2 to clinch the title and end the four-nation tournament with an unbeaten record of three wins out of three games.

Asumadu Ramzy scored twice as Debrah Bossman added another in the slim win over the Swiss.

The Black Starlets had a strong start to the competition beating the host nation 4-0 before securing a narrow 3-2 win over Spain in their second game.

In three games, Karim Zito's charges were ruthless, scoring 10 goals and conceding 4 goals.

Starlets forward Benjamin Tsivanyo won the golden boot after emerging as top scorer with five goals.

The tournament aims to give the young players the needed exposure and platform to develop

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
