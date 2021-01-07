Ghana’s U-17 team departs to Togo for WAFU tournament

Ghana’s male Under-17 team, the Black Starlets have departed Accra for Kegue, Togo for the 2021 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Cup of Nations.

The tournament which was originally scheduled for Benin in 2020, would now be played in Togo from Tuesday, January 5, to Monday, January 18, in Togo.



Ghana have been paired with Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire in Group B.



Coach Ben Fokuo’s side would draw bye in the first round of games in the Group stages due to the three teams in the Group.

Coach Fokuo’s charges would open their campaign on Saturday, January 9, against Nigeria before taking on Cote D’Ivoire three days after.



The 2021 WAFU Zone B would be the first edition in Africa U-17 Cup of Nations to be expanded to 12 teams instead of eight.



Two teams in Zone B would book a ticket to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for Morocco in March 2021.