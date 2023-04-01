0
Ghana's Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong PL Team of the Month

Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim 22.jpeg Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The talented youngster joined Hong Kong Rangers not long ago but is already a star for the team and attracting a lot of attention in the league.

At the end of matches in March, Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim has been named in the Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month.

In the month under review, the forward featured in three games where he scored two goals and also provided one assist. In one of the games, he was also named Man of the Match at the end of a fantastic display.

With a place in the Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month, Nassam Yakubu Ibrahim is expected to be motivated to do more for his club going forward.

His team, Hong Kong Rangers are currently four on the league standings but can do better before the season ends.

