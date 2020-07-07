Sports News

Ghana's Zuberu Sharani buzzing after hitting debut goal for FC DAC in Slovakian top-flight

Former Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani could not hide his joy after opening his goalscoring account for FC DAC Dunajska Streda during their 2-0 win against MSK Žilina in the Slovakian top-flight on Sunday.

The 20-year-old frontman climbed off the bench on Sunday to open the scoring for FC DAC in their famous 2-0 victory against MSK Žilina in the Slovakian top-flight.



The goal was the Ghanaian first for the club's first team since joining on loan from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC last summer.



In an interview with the club's website, Sharani expressed his delight and hopes the goal will boost his confidence for the rest of the season.



“It was our last home clash of the season that we wanted to win because of the fans. I am very happy that we were successful and that we brought them joy. I didn’t have much space at the goal in the sixteen, but I was able to turn the goal and score."

"Before entering the field, the head coach stressed that I should push into the hex as often as possible and also said that I would definitely have positions. I would like to thank him for his good advice and I am confident that I will continue to develop under his guidance. It was a wonderful feeling to see the ball in the net. I have been waiting for this moment for a very long time and I want to experience it as many times as possible in the future. The goal is also very important for my self-confidence - that’s what I needed."



"I will continue to work very hard to get more opportunities. Our goal is to reach the second place and in the spirit of this we travel to Rózsahegy. Hopefully our goal will be met, ”hopes the DAC’s first Ghanaian scorer at the forefront, who extended his loan game with the club a few days ago."



Sharani scored five goals and scored four assists in the second team.



His loan agreement with the club runs until June 30, 2021.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.