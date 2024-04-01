Ghana's amputee team set to begin camping ahead of African Amputee Football Cup of Nations in Egypt

Black Challenge are the defending champions

Source: Ghana Paralympic Committee

In preparation for the upcoming African Amputee Football Cup of Nations 2024 in Cairo, Egypt, the Ghana National Amputee Football Team, also known as the Black Challenge, is currently in the midst of their training camp in Accra.

Under the guidance of head coach [Coach's Name], the team is currently assembling 18 players who are engaging in rigorous training sessions ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled from April 19 to April 28, 2024.



The squad comprises eight professional players based in Turkey, who have recently arrived in Ghana between March 28 and March 31, 2024, to join their local counterparts in the camp.



The objective is to prepare thoroughly and defend the title they secured in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2021.



As reigning champions of the African Nations Cup and African Para Games, the Black Challenge is aiming to maintain their winning momentum and secure another victory on the continental stage.



Before commencing the training camp, the team paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports to seek support and encouragement.

In a statement issued by the Communication Bureau of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, the team expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and encouragement received from the nation as they embark on their journey to represent Ghana internationally.



The meticulous preparation of the Ghana National Amputee Football Team highlights their dedication to excellence and their determination to showcase their talent at the highest level.



As they embark on this journey, they carry the hopes and aspirations of the nation, aiming to make Ghana proud once again on the international stage.



For further information and updates, supporters are encouraged to stay tuned to the official channels of the Ghana Paralympic Committee.





Ghana Amputee Team to Egypt Aafcon 2024 Teams Entry List Filled by Joseph Adamafio on Scribd