0
Menu
Sports

Ghana's attacker Antoine Semenyo scores, provides assist as Bristol City thump Birmingham

20230114 173858 Scaled Antoine Semenyo

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

In-form Ghanaian attacker, Antoine Semenyo, was on the score sheet again in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon against Birmingham City.

The Sharp-Shooting striker also provided the assist for the fourth goal of the match as his team beat the visitors 4-2 at home at the Ashton Gate stadium.

He grabbed the opening goal of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up after 17 minutes with a beautiful strike.

Nahki Wells added the second goal for the home team after 21 minutes but Troy Deeney halved the deficit to one on the 34th-minute mark from the spot.

Nahki Wells added the second goal for the home team after 21 minutes but Troy Deeney halved the deficit to one on the 34th-minute mark from the spot.

Mark Sykes made it 3-1 to the home team two minutes after the break and received a pass on the plate after 66 minutes to make it 4-1 getting the assist from Semenyo.

Reda Khedra reduced the deficit to two as he scored for the away team to make it 4-2 at full-time.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has five goals and three assists to his name this season in 22 games.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode