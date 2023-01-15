Ghana's attacker Antoine Semenyo scores, provides assist as Bristol City thump Birmingham

Antoine Semenyo

In-form Ghanaian attacker, Antoine Semenyo, was on the score sheet again in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon against Birmingham City.

The Sharp-Shooting striker also provided the assist for the fourth goal of the match as his team beat the visitors 4-2 at home at the Ashton Gate stadium.



He grabbed the opening goal of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up after 17 minutes with a beautiful strike.



Nahki Wells added the second goal for the home team after 21 minutes but Troy Deeney halved the deficit to one on the 34th-minute mark from the spot.



Mark Sykes made it 3-1 to the home team two minutes after the break and received a pass on the plate after 66 minutes to make it 4-1 getting the assist from Semenyo.



Reda Khedra reduced the deficit to two as he scored for the away team to make it 4-2 at full-time.



The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has five goals and three assists to his name this season in 22 games.