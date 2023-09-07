Ghana’s boxing team arrives in Senegal for Olympic Games qualifiers

Team Black Bombers in Senegal

Ghana’s national boxing teams the Black Bombers (male team) and the Hitters (female team) touched down in Dakar, Senegal on Thursday, September 7 for the African Olympic Boxing Qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to be hosted in France.

The team comprised seven male and five female boxers with team officials departing the shores of Ghana on Wednesday, September 6.



Prior to their departure, the team received support from Tribal Sports Wear & Kustom Looks where they were presented with training kits.



Presenting the items before the team’s departure from Accra, the CEO of Tribal Sports Wear& Kustom Looks Kwab Asamoah said his gesture was aimed at contributing his quota to sports development.



The items were received by Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC) Director of Communications Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and Charles Jojo Ephson, the Communication Officer of Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), who were part of the officials.



President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Bernard Quartey is highly optimistic about a solid performance by the Black Bombers and the Black Hitters to excel in the competition.

“They have trained very hard and will give their best team to make us proud as always. I want to thank the GOC President and the Sports Minister for their support towards this all-important qualification championship,” he told GBF Media.



LSN/KPE