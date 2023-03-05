0
Ghana’s defender Tariq Lamptey set to miss AFCON Qualifiers against Angola

Tariq Lamptey Sdfqq The 22-year-old lasted just 16 minutes

Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian newbie Tariq Lamptey is set to miss Black Stars doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers later this month.

The 22-year-old lasted just 16 minutes and was substituted in Brighton and Hove Albion game against West Ham on Saturday

Ghana will play host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before going to Angola for the return leg in four days time in Luanda.

Lamptey’s early exit didn’t affect Brighton who went on to defeat West Ham 4-0.

Lamptey played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar for Ghana’s Black Stars.

