Ghana’s economic Maguire is now roaming at IMF with a cup in hand - Isaac Adongo mocks Bawumia again

Harry Maguire and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo dragged Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia once again at the 2024 budget debate on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The MP for Bolga Central mocked the vice-president, stating that while Harry Maguire has become a transformational footballer, Dr. Bawumia has rather resorted to begging the International Monetary Fund to rescue Ghana’s economic hardships.



“Mr Speaker, as for our Maguire, he’s now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand. Our economic Maguire got pensioners to leave their homes and come and parade on the streets,” Isaac Adongo said in Parliament.



The MP, who was impressed with how Harry Maguire has become a better player, expressed regret for comparing the English footballer to Ghana’s vice president.



“Last year, I was quick to compare Bawumia to Harry Maguire. Mr Speaker, I now apologize to Harry Maguire. Osei Kyei-Mensah, you got angry when I used your defender as an example, but today Maguire, has turned the corner and is a transformational player. He’s now scoring goals for Manchester United. Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United."

Adongo's original comparison in 2022 involved criticizing Dr Bawumia's performance as the Head of the Economic Management Team, likening him to Maguire, who was perceived as a threat to his own team's defence, as he became notorious for scoring his own goals.



Adongo argued that Bawumia had become a risk to the economy, destroying its fundamentals.



The MP highlighted Bawumia's initial reputation as an "economic wizard" before the NPP assumed office in 2016, praising him for managing foreign currency.



JNA/OGB