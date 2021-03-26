Ghana's final AFCON clash with Sao Tome becomes formality after South Africa victory

The Black Stars are through to the tournament in Cameroon with a game to spare

Ghana's final Africa Cup of Nations qualify against Sao Tome has become a mere formality after the African giants secured qualification after a pulsating 1-1 draw against South Africa on Thursday evening.

The Black Stars are through to the tournament in Cameroon with a game to spare.



Despite being tied on points with South Africa, the Ghanaians secure booking as they hold a better a better head-to-head record against both South Africa and Sudan going into the final match.



That means the results between the Bafana Bafana and Sudan on Sunday won't affect Ghana's chances in the worst possible scenario of a defeat to Sao Tome at home.

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring for the visitors before Brighton forward Percy Tau pulled parity with both goals coming in the second half.



The situation means Ghana's final group C match against Sao Tome becomes a mere formality with the result being inconsequential to their qualification ambition.



