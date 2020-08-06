Sports News

Ghana’s first skeleton Olympian Akwasi Frimpong's road to Beijing Olympics

Akwasi Frimpong

Akwesi Frimpong is Ghana’s first Skeleton Olympian and with the sport being new to Africans, he ought to dig deep to make a mark at the international scene.

Frimpong represented Ghana in the 2016 Summer Olympics staged in Rio, Brazil and as a first-timer, much wasn’t expected of him.



The 34-year-old who has already booked a place in the next summer Olympics to be held in Beijing in 2022 has set his eyes on a medal in his quest to make history.



He is working earnestly to be in good shape to attain the level he aspires to.



Akwasi Frimpong has shared a video of his training session as he prepares for the 2022 Summer Olympics.



The video shows Frimpong training in a heap of sand, by undertaking various physical activities such as hopping, squatting, etc.

Akwasi Frimpong who hails from the Ashanti Region of Ghana in his aim to promote everything Ghanaian was playing Sarkodie’s hit song featuring Bright as his background music.



Akwasi Frimpong’s training sessions are powered by Ghana Gas, which is Ghana national gas company.





Ghana’s first skeleton Olympian, @FrimpongAkwasi road to Beijing 2022 empowered by the Ghana National Gas Company.



