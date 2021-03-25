Ghana's game against South Africa will be difficult - Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana International, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes the Black Stars will have a tough battle against the South Africans in their game today.

Ghana defeated the South Africans by 2-0 in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2019. Thomas Partey put the Black Stars ahead before Kudus Mohammed netted the second as his debut goal.



South Africa have launched strong revenge in the return fixture as Ghana search for either a win or a draw to book a place at the 2022 AFCON.



Although both teams have been hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, Agyemang-Badu opines that Ghana has suffered the most.



According to him, the absence of some key players would be evident in today’s game.



Agyemang-Badu who spoke exclusively to GhanaWeb said, “I think it would be a difficult game, seriously because of the covid we will miss a lot of our players like Partey and the captain but we have a lot of quality in camp. Wakaso is experienced and I know he would control the guys.”



He added, “It will be either a win or a draw but a daw won’t be bad.”

He, however, expressed that today’s game is an opportunity for new players to justify their inclusion in the team.



“Let’s see how the guys would make things difficult for the coach to select footballers. Now the players who use to cry would get a chance to play, so I wish them luck and what I have seen I know they will make us proud.”



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu called time on his international career in 2020 after a career spanning 10 years in the national team which saw him play at two AFCON tournaments.



Watch video below



