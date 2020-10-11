Ghana’s heavyweight boxer Richard Lartey loses by unanimous decision to Nathan Gorman

Ghana’s African Heavyweight Champion, Richard Harrison Lartey, lost the commonwealth heavyweight eliminator to British boxer, Nathan Gorman on Saturday in the United Kingdom.

The Ghanaian heavyweight boxer lost by a unanimous decision despite lasting the entire 10 rounds bout at the BT Studios.



Lartey showcased a much impressive performance from the start of the fight to the end of round ten countering the punches from his opponent. However, Gorman was too good for the Ghanaian boxer who succumbed to more punches.



Known as the ‘The Son of The Eagle’, Lartey landed some good heavy and counter punches but often let go of his guard making Gorman land some pretty contact shots which scored him more points over the Ghanaian.



A combination of punches could have seen Lartey knockout his opponent, but the Ghanaian boxer was fatigued and lacked the endurance to double his punches on his British opponent.



Both boxers were coming from defeats to Daniel Dubois. Gorman had lost his fight to Dubois which kept him on the fence for a year whiles Lartey also suffered a round four loss to Dubois in April, 2019.

After the 10 rounds of boxing, the three judges unanimously accorded the victory to Gorman.



Marcus McDonnell scored it 99-92, while Ian John-Lewis scored 100-90 as Terry O’Connor scored 100-90 for the winner.



Lartey who hails from Bukom, is Ghana’s current heavyweight export abroad but is yet to win world title for the country.



Watch video below



