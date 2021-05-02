Ghana’s men quartet to receive special package from Sports Minister

The 4×100 Relay Team has qualified for the Olympics

Mr Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports has promised a special package for Ghana’s men’s quartet after they secured qualification to the Tokyo Olympics.

Ghana’s quartet including Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah secured qualification after clocking an impressive 38.79s in Heat 1 of the men’s 4*100m at the World Athletics Relay in Silesia, Poland.



Mr. Ussif congratulated the team for qualifying to the Tokyo Olympics saying that they had reposed the confidence they had in them ahead of the championship.

According to the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), the Minister was solidly behind the team and had assured them of the Ministry’s full support and would put together a package for them.



Professor Francis Dodoo, President of GAA sent this message to Team Ghana, “What a gallant performance you put up. You represented to the entire world that Ghana had women and men of substance in athletics. Thank you for reminding everyone that Ghana is on the map, and for turning the light on, our beloved country again.”