Ghana’s position on latest Beach Soccer World Ranking revealed

Ghana's Beach Soccer team has been inactive due to the coronavirus pandemic

Ghana has been ranked 95th in the world when it comes to Beach Soccer after the latest ranking was revealed this week.

The ranking took into consideration the results of all national teams from October 2016 to September 2020.



Portugal leads the table and is followed by Brazil and Russia.

Senegal is the top-ranked African country at 9th position with Egypt and Nigeria at 17th and 19th position respectively.



The Black Sharks have been inactive for more than six months due to the closure of beaches because of coronavirus pandemic.