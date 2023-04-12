1
Ghana's pot for 2023 U-23 AFCON group stage draw confirmed

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The pots for the 2023 U-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be played in Morocco has been confirmed.

The quadrennial football tournament for players under the age of 23 will feature eight countries, including Ghana, the host nation Morocco, and holders Egypt.

Ghana and Mali have been confirmed in Pot 1 for the group stage draw, while Gabon, Congo, Guinea, and Niger will be placed in Pot 2.

The draw means that Ghana will be drawn in the same group with one of Morocco and Egypt and then two of Gabon, Congo, Guinea, and Niger.

The Black Meteors secured their place at the competition after beating Mozambique 4-1 on aggregate in the second round of qualifiers and Algeria 2-1 in the third and final round.

This will be Ghana's second appearance at the tournament, and they will be looking to make an impact on the continental stage and qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The date for the draw of the competition is yet to be announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

