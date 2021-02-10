Ghana’s referee Laryea to officiate in CAF Champions League game

Referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has appointed Ghana’s Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea as the center referee for the CAF Champions League fixture between Teungueth FC from Senegal and Egyptian giants Zamalek SC.

The two sides would meet on Monday, February 23, at Stade Lat-Dior in Thies, Senegal.



He will be assisted by Paul Kodzo Atimaka (Assistant referee I), Patrick Papala (Assistant referee II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth Official).

A statement from the GFA said Luis Manuel Carvalho Semedo from Cape Verde would be the Match Commissioner with Alex Asante Deputy General Secretary of the GFA serving as the General Coordinator.



Other officials are Mohamed Bowen Freeman - Security Officer - Sierra Leone Kria Samir Bouzareah - TV Assessor(Technical) - Algeria and Ndob Seck - COVID-19 Officer – Senegal.