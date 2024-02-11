Ghana’s sports governance needs a significant transformation - Alan Kyerematen

Presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen

Presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen, representing the Movement for Change, says there is a need for a significant transformation in sports governance.

He believes when this is done, Ghana is capable of winning the FIFA World Cup.



There have been numerous complaints about how the country’s football is being run by the Kurt Okraku administration, with people believing that the GFA is not doing enough to uplift Ghana football.



In an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, Kyerematen stated that there is the need for the implementation of substantial changes in governance, particularly within the sports sector.

“I’ve stated it repeatedly: we need a significant shift or transformation in our governance, including sports,” Kyerematen emphasized. “When the great transformation begins in sports, believe me, Ghana can win the World Cup.”



Kyerematen’s assertion follows the disappointing performances by the Black Stars in recent international tournaments, notably the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where they failed to secure a single win and were eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament.



Furthermore, the national team’s inability to advance beyond the group stage in the 2022 World Cup has reignited calls for reforms within the sports sector.