Ghana’s weather not a problem for me – Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos, has spoken about his adaptation to the Ghana Premier League.

The Brazilian international assisted Kwame Poku's second goal in the game against Liberty Professionals on match week eight of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season to mark his full debut for the club.



Asked about how he is adapting to the Ghanaian game with reference to the weather, Fabio Gama told journalists at the post-match conference that it is not much different from the weather in his home country, Brazil and that makes things a bit easier for him.



“I am used to the weather because I played in Brazil all my life and it’s the same weather."

"I have not started a game for a year. So, it is hard to keep the physique for the match. But I'm happy to play for 80 minutes," he said after Asante Kotoko's 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals.



Fabio Gama has now become the talk of town after his super performance for the Porcupine Warriors in the win again Liberty Professionals.