Ghana sends 15 athletes to 2024 Youth Invitational Athletics championship in Ivory Coast

The young athletes will compete in Abidjan | File Photo

A contingent of 15 athletes and 3 officials have arrived in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, for a two-day Youth Invitational Athletics championship at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny.

Team Ghana, comprising under-20 athletes drawn from Senior High Schools and athletic clubs across Ghana, will come up against Burkina Faso, Benin and the host country, Cote d’Ivoire, in the 4-nation athletics event.



The Ghana Athletics Association, as part of the plan of building a new generation of champions in track and field, decided to participate in the 4-nation event, creating competitions for the budding athletes.



Chief Executive of Ghana Athletics, Phillipina Frimpong, said Ghana has begun the preparation for the future and has called on corporate Ghana to invest in track and field athletes.

Ghana will compete in the 100m Boys and Girls, 200 Boys and Girls, 800m Boys, 110m Hurdles, Men 400m Hurdles Boys, High Jump Boys, Relays for Boys and Girls, amongst others at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny on Friday and Saturday.



It will be recalled that Ghana in 2023 competed and dominated the Africa Junior Championship in Gambia, using athletes from the Senior High Schools.



Team Ghana returns home on Sunday after the 2-day championship.