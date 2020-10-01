Ghana set to face Madagascar in an international friendly

The Black Stars

Ghana is set to play Madagascar in a second international friendly next month after Equatorial Guinea pulled out last week.

The Black Stars were supposed to face the Nzalang Nacional on 12 October in Turkey but latter pulled out after new travelling restrictions were imposed in the country.



The Ghana Football Association are in advanced negotiations with Madagascar to replace Equatorial Guinea on 12 or 13 October in Antalya, Turkey.



Ghana will first play Mali on 9 October at the same venue in Turkey before facing Madagascar three or four days later.

This will be second time the Black Stars and the Barea will face each other in a football encounter.



The last meeting was in 2003 during a Four Nations Tournament in Tunisia where they drew 3-3.



Ghana triumphed through a 10-9 penalty shootouts.