Ghana should have played better than this – Central African Republic coach

The head coach of Central African Republic, Raoul Savoy believes his side was the better team in their encounter against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ghana defeated the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 8, 2023.



The Central African Republic scored the first goal in the game the Black Stars managed to pull parity through Mohammed Kudus who scored through a free kick.



Later in the second half, substitute Antoine Semenyo assisted Ernest Nuamah to score the winner for the Black Stars to qualify for the 2023 AFCON to be hosted in Ivory Coast.



After the game, Raoul Savoy stated that with the quality of players Ghana have, the hosts should have played better. According to him, his side was rather the better team after 90 minutes although the results didn’t go in their favour.



“I think today we played better and you guys the quality of players you have, you cannot do this kind of show. Most of our players are playing league two, the guys who play at home. The league is very low and we are far better than you today. Just some details made us lose the match,” Raoul Savoy said.

“When we see a team, you cannot see who is better than the other one but when you take the story of the team and where they are playing. Normally, Ghana should have played better than this,” he added.







