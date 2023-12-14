Ghana should properly plan for Afcon - Micky Charles

experienced football administrator Micky Charles

In pursuing the elusive Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy, Ghana finds itself at a critical juncture, as pointed out by experienced football administrator Micky Charles.

His words underline the need for strategic planning in the pursuit of greatness.



Charles, drawing on his wealth of experience, emphasizes that winning the Afcon is not a spur-of-the-moment aspiration; it demands meticulous planning and dedicated effort.



While other participating nations are diligently crafting their pathways to success for the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast, Charles laments the apparent lack of serious planning on Ghana's part.

"We are all praying we go and win the African Cup but what I always say is that the African Cup and the World Cup we have a way of playing it you just don't wake up and say you are going to win the trophy he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"If you have monitored other countries they are really preparing, some have announced friendly matches before the Afcon but till date Ghana ours have not been announced.



"Until we as a nation will sit down and plan and say that the Afcon this is how we are going Zambia going to win the Afcon they sat down and planned for the Afcon ask yourself before they won the Afcon how many world class players did they have but because they did proper planning they went and won it,"