Ghana skipper Andre Ayew features as Swansea move clear of Bournemouth

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew was in action for Swansea City in their 2-0 win over Barnsley in the English Championship on Saturday.

The 30-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as the Swans moved four points clear of third-placed Bournemouth after 24 matches played thus far.



Steve Cooper's side took the lead on the stroke of half-time with their first effort on goal as Ben Cabango's looping header from a long throw crept in.



Barnsley then gifted the visitors a second on 55 minutes when Mads Anderson and Michael Helik got in each others' way and allowed Jamal Lowe to run clear and slot home.

The win for Swansea gives them daylight in the automatic promotion berths, though they still trail leaders Norwich by four points, while Barnsley remain 10th, missing the chance to leapfrog Bristol City, Stoke and Middlesbrough.



Ayew has made 23 league appearances and scored eight goals for Swansea City so far this season.