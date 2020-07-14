Sports News

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah told to leave Inter Milan



Former Ghana star Laryea Kingston has urged Kwadwo Asamoah to leave Inter Milan for regular playing opportunities elsewhere.

The 31-year-old is billed to leave the Nerazzurriat the end of the season as his contract runs out this summer.



Many physical problems have complicated issues for the Ghana international, restricting him to just eight appearances in the Serie A this season.



Asamoah, who has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, has been urged to leave Inter Milan.



“For me, I think he still has years ahead of him. So far, he’s done very well for himself but he still has some years in him if he makes up his mind,” Kingston told Goal

“My only problem is he’s not playing regular football now. That’s my only worry. But if he finds himself a club where he can play week in week out, trust me he still possesses a lot of qualities.



“He plays wing-back or left full-back but sometimes he goes up and you can see he has the eye for assists and sometimes he can also strike.



“It would be good for him to move to a team where he would be able to play in his comfortable position – No.10 or around the box. He can be great and get to the peak that he wants to be.”

