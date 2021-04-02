Ghana star Mohammed Kudus makes FIFA ToTW

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in FIFA Team of the Week following his scintillating display for Ghana in the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kudus was the best player when Ghana held South Africa to a 1-1 stalemate in the penultimate qualifying game in Johannesburg.



The Ajax ace opened the scoring with a sweet strike before Bafana Bafana rallied to earn a draw.



The 20-year-old kept up the performance in the final qualifying match against São Tomé and Principe.

His performances in the two games did not go unnoticed as he joined two other African stars in the starting XI of the FIFA 21 Team of the Week.



There were some impressive performances from the likes of Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was on target in a 3-0 win for Gabon over DR Congo which was essential in their qualification for AFCON.



Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier also made the cut after his swashbuckling outing for the Elephants in the final two qualifying matches.