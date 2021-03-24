Ghana starlets Issahaku and others warned against complacency

Ghana youth star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Former Asante Kotoko coach Frimpong Manso has cautioned Ghana youth stars, playmaker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and right-back Philemon Baffour against complacency following their promotion to the senior national team.

After helping Ghana win the recent Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Tanzania, the three players have been drafted into the Black Stars ahead of upcoming Afcon 2021 qualifiers and a friendly fixture with Uzbekistan.



All three players were initially called up to the main Black Stars team for the continental qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on March 25 and 28 respectively but Issahaku has been later sent to the Ghana B side who are set to take on Uzbekistan.



“If you get a call-up it doesn’t mean you are going to play, it is still part of the learning process," Manso said, as reported by Myjoyonline.



"They’ve been drafted into the national team, now they are going to meet up with very experienced players and from there they will learn a lot from the training sessions, off the pitch and what goes on at the highest level.

“So inviting them does not mean they are going to play for the Black Stars now. For me, the handlers have done well, and it will be a very good experience for the young players."



At the U20 Afcon, 17-year-old Issahaku, who plays club football for Ghana second-tier side Steadfast FC, scored two goals on his way to being adjudged Player of the Tournament.



Danlad, who recently completed a loan move from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko to King Faisal, also won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.



“We have a technical directorate now, so it is their responsibility to do the monitoring of our young players," Manso added.