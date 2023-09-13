Ghana still remains an option for Eddie Nketiah after disappointing zero minutes debut England call-up

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah is facing a crucial choice regarding his international career. Despite an England call-up, he remains an option for Ghana's national team.

Recent matches in the September international break tell an interesting story. In both the 1-1 draw against Ukraine, a 2024 Euros qualifier, and the 3-1 win over Scotland in a friendly, Nketiah was notably absent from the action.



Against Ukraine, his exclusion was noteworthy given Gareth Southgate's unusual decision to include three goalkeepers.



Against Scotland, Nketiah sat on the bench, unused, while Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham scored the goals.

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah has received substantial interest from the Ghana Football Association (GFA). The call to represent the Black Stars has been evident.



Yet, the former England Under-21 player recently chose to embrace the Three Lions at the senior level.



It's worth noting, however, that Nketiah's eligibility to represent Ghana internationally remains, leaving room for a potential shift in allegiance.