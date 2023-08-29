Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh misses FC Metz's 1-0 win over Clermont Foot due to injury

Tetteh surprising 1-0 win at Clermont Foot on Sunday

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh missed FC Metz's 1-0 win over Clermont Foot on Sunday in the third round of the French Ligue 1.

The 26-year-old has yet to play a full game for FC Metz since switching from English Championship side Hull City during the summer transfer window.



He made his debut against Stade Rennais in a 5-1 defeat, playing only 15 minutes in the league opener. Benjamin Tetteh followed that with a six-minute appearance in the second game of the season against Olympique Marseille, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.



The former Slavia Prague striker then missed the surprising 1-0 win at Clermont Foot on Sunday, August 27, 2023, due to injury.

He is currently suffering from a thigh injury, but it is unclear where he sustained the injury. This means his wait to make his full debut for the club is set to be prolonged.



Tetteh was already dealing with an injury during the off-season, which caused him to miss a significant portion of the season with Hull City.